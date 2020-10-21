Ty Dolla $ign – “Spicy” (Feat. Post Malone)

Back in 2018, the extremely busy Ty Dolla $ign sang on “Psycho,” a catchy Post Malone song that made it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Two and a half years later, Post Malone has repaid the favor. Post appears on “Spicy,” a catchy new Ty Dolla $ign song from the forthcoming LP Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Over a beat that’s both hypnotic and lively, both of them sing-rap horny strip-club stuff. That whole style can be numbing, but the song works.

The guest-heavy Featuring Ty Dolla $ign comes out in two days, and Ty$ has already shared a couple of its advance singles, like the Jhené Aiko collab “By Yourself” (which Ty$ and Aiko performed on Colbert last night) and the Nicki Minaj team-up “Expensive.” “Ego Death,” the strange summer track with Kanye West and Skrillex and FKA twigs and serpentwithfeet, is also on there as a bonus track. But at least thus far, “Spicy” sounds like the hit. Check it out below.

In a press release, Ty Dolla $ign says:

I keep talking about this new album being all about frequencies. I carefully chose each person that’s on this album based on how each song needed that person’s specific frequency. You know, that magic that only that person could bring to the song. And “Spicy” was no different. This song needed Post’s frequency. Plus, we were overdue for another hit after “Psycho.” I’m just grateful that he lent his frequency to this song because we definitely got another one on our hands. Shout out to my brother Posty!

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is out 10/23 on Atlantic.