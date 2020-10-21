Hear Jerry Garcia’s Previously Unreleased David Crosby Cover With Martin Fierro

In a couple months, a recording of a Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders show that took place at San Francisco’s Keystone Korner club in 1971 will be released as the latest installment of the GarciaLive Vol. 15 archival series.

As Rolling Stone lays out, the collection features a previously unreleased rendition of them performing the David Crosby track “The Wall Song,” which Garcia played on when it was eventually released on 1972’s Graham Nash David Crosby but as of that time was not officially out.

Garcia and Crosby performed the song live together at least once, in 1970 before it was released, as part of their group David And The Dorks, but that night at Keystone Korner seems to be the only time Garcia played it sans Crosby. For this performance, Garcia and Saunders were joined by drummer Bill Vitt and jazz saxophonist Martin Fierro. Check it out below.