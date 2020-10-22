Stream Adrianne Lenker’s New Album instrumentals

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker was supposed to be releasing two new albums Friday, but one of them has gone online a day early. It’s a record unlike any other in Lenker’s discography so far.

In April, when the world had just gone on lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, Lenker and producer Phil Weinrobe recorded two albums in a remote cabin in Western Massachusetts. The one-room space had a gorgeous echo to it; Lenker said it sounded like the inside of a guitar, and on songs and instrumentals, you can hear exactly what she means. Thanks to a binaural microphone, both albums make you feel like you’re sitting in that cabin next to Lenker as she plays.

In my review, I argued that “music for indigo,” the first of two lengthy tracks that comprise instrumentals, is the most impressive recording across two impressive albums. You’ll still have to wait another day to hear songs for comparison’s sake, but “music for indigo” and “mostly chimes” are out now. They’re scraggly and discursive works that have the air of inspired improv about them, weaving together Lenker’s guitar playing with the sounds of surrounding nature — including a spring storm that rolls through during “music for indigo.”

This is music to bask in, so go ahead and do that below.

instrumentals is out now on 4AD. songs follows tomorrow.