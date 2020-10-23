Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Ariana Grande is about to release her third album in just over two years. After sharing updates from the studio throughout 2020, Grande announced last week that she’d be releasing her follow-up to last year’s mega-blockbuster thank u, next before the end of October. The album, Grande’s sixth, will indeed arrive the day before Halloween, but first we’re getting lead single “Positions” as an appetizer.

Regardless of how well “Positions” and the new LP perform on the charts — and let’s not kid ourselves, they will perform extremely well — Grande has already had a huge 2020. She’s topped the Hot 100 twice via duets with Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. (The former, “Rain On Me,” ruled and was voted #1 in our Song Of The Summer poll; the latter, “Stuck With U,” was a forgettable quarantine ditty that instantly plummeted out of the top 10 after its big debut.)

Grande has been teasing “Positions” for days, and now it’s here. Producers on the song include Mr. Franks, London On Da Track, TBHits, Phil Scully, and Killah B. In the track’s music video, which was directed by Dave Meyers, Grande plays the role of President and hangs out in the Oval Office and runs some meetings. She can also cook and sit on a bed. Switching positions, see? Check out the song and video below.

Grande’s new album is out 10/30 on Republic.