Watch Kurt Vile Cover Neil Young & Gillian Welch For Joe Biden Fundraiser

A couple weeks ago, the Joe Biden campaign started holding a weekly online concert series called Team Joe Sings. Performers so far have included Matt Berninger, Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Kesha, and many more.

Kurt Vile participated in the event on Thursday night and he brought two new covers along with him. He took on Neil Young’s Harvest track “Heart Of Gold” and Gillian Welch’s “Wayside/Back In Time,” off her 2003 album Soul Journey. He was joined by his daughters for both of the covers.

Vile is noted fans of both musicians. Last year, Vile made a playlist of Young favorites for the Neil Young Archives, and a couple years back he covered Welch’s “Elvis Presley Blues” with Courtney Barnett.

For the Team Joe Sings performance, Vile also opened with his own “Bassackwards.” Check it out below.