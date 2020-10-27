Jordana – “I Guess This Is Life”

Back In July, Jordana Nye unveiled a new EP called Something To Say, the followup to March’s expanded re-release of her 2019 debut Classical Notions Of Happiness. She didn’t waste much time in following that EP up, either, returning in September with “Divine” and the news that Something To Say was one half of a pair with the forthcoming …To You. When it arrives in December, the final EP will actually mark the compilation of Jordana’s sophomore album, Something To Say To You. And today, she’s back with another preview from it.

The latest Jordana track is called “I Guess This Is Life.” “‘I Guess This Is Life’ is a song about the motions of everyday life and how experiences, no matter big or small, make up the person that you are and how you both perceive and are perceived by the world,” Jordana explained in a statement.

Like much of the rest of the EPs, “I Guess This Is Life” is defined by Jordana’s collaboration with producer MELLV. Together, they’ve been carving out a bolder pop sound for Jordana, and “I Guess This Is Life” continues in that vein. The song comes with a video filmed in Wichita, Kansas, and directed by Mel Mercer. Both the song and video get at a specific feeling, sort of wistful while you’re in it, when youth starts to turn to adulthood; the refrain of the title is an all too familiar feeling for anyone that’s had that moment when, suddenly, they realize life is happening all around them whether they feel present or not. Check it out below.

Something To Say To You is out digitally 12/4 and physically 1/22 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.