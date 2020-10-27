Kevin Morby – “US Mail”

Kevin Morby released a great new album, Sundowner, only a couple weeks ago, and today the Kansas City king is already back with another track, “US Mail,” a one-off that he made remotely with Brad Cook. It takes the form of an interaction between a mother and daughter who rely on the postal service, an institution that is currently under attack. “I may not always be when you need me/ But don’t be scared,” Morby sings on it. “You may not always be there when I need you/ But I have no fear.”

Here’s a statement from Morby:

“US Mail” is a song I wrote about a mother communicating with her daughter via the USPS from within an inpatient rehab facility. Restricted from any forms of electronic communication, the two must rely on postcards carried by the United States Postal Service to reach one another.

My PO BOX is featured on the track artwork – please feel free to write me a letter and continue sending mail to your loved ones to support the USPS. It’s service has been integral to my career and I have been passionate about both sending and receiving physical mail since I was a child. It is simply one of my favorite things. I will do my best to write you back, but even if I don’t, please know that your letters mean the world to me and that I read and cherish them all.

Though we had originally intended to record this song in studio while mixing Sundowner, when the lockdown went into effect and the session was cancelled we decided to do it remotely instead, with Brad recording the music and me recording the vocals from our respective homes.

This release is dedicated to mothers and their children – and all postal workers everywhere.

Xoxo

KM, Kansas City 2020