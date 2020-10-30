Although she hasn’t dropped a project since last year’s popular and influential debut Immunity, Clairo has released a steady stream of new music throughout 2020. Most recently, she shared Carole King and Strokes covers and debuted two new songs at A. G. Cook’s online music festival Appleville. And now she’s gone ahead and formed a whole new band.

Shelly brings together Clairo, Claud (the first signee to Phoebe Bridgers’ new label), and Clairo’s old Syracuse pals Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug. They’ve debuted with a single featuring two indie-pop songs, “Steeeam” and “Natural,” that tap into the style and mood that made Clairo such a big deal in the first place. “my best friends and i made a band and put out an A/B side- ‘Steeeam’ and ‘Natural’,” Clairo writes on Instagram. “we created everything during quarantine in LA, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. hope you check it & enjoy.”

