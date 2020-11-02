Travis Scott Deactivated His Instagram After Fans Mocked His Batman Costume

By any measure, Travis Scott is one of the most successful musicians in the world right now. He’s scored three #1 singles in just over a year, and he’s done it without releasing an album. He got his own McDonald’s meal, and he sold a McNugget pillow for $90. He’s doing fine. And yet Travis Scott is still evidently a sensitive soul, and he doesn’t like it when people make fun of his Halloween costume.

As Buzzfeed reports, Scott recently shut down his Instagram account, and he did so shortly after posting photos and videos of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween. Scott’s Batman costume probably wouldn’t been perfectly acceptable, except that it’s all brown, with weird ripped-legging things hanging down. A strange choice! The Shade Room saved the photos and videos.

Naturally, a whole lot of people leapt at the opportunity to clown Scott’s costume. (The best one I saw called him “UPS Batman.”) It was not lit. Scott, someone who has monetized his social-media following to an insane degree, responded by simply shutting down his Instagram. That’s probably a sane thing to do, whether or not thousands of people are making fun of your Halloween costume. But considering that Travis Scott literally just had a song in a Christopher Nolan movie, you’d think he could’ve gotten a cooler Batman costume an just avoided this whole thing.