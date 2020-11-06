Mark McGuire – “Plant Shakes”

Mark McGuire is the former Emeralds guitarist who now makes cool, synthy instrumental music on his own, not the former home-run smasher who did all the PEDs. (That’s Mark McGwire, the guy who’s always fucking up Mark McGuire’s Google-search results.) But in the cover art to his new single, Mark McGuire is looking pretty jacked. Good for you, Mark McGuire.

Today, Mark McGuire has released a new jam called “Plant Shakes.” McGuire’s Bandcamp page describes it as “MUSICK FOR FREESTYLE INLINE SKATING,” which could certainly be the cause of that elbow gash that McGuire is showing off in his cover-art selfie. (That is McGuire, right? He’s not just throwing someone else’s photo up on his cover art?)

“Plant Shakes” sprawls over seven minutes, and it’s built an extremely cool choppy synth sound that works like the auditory equivalent of a strobe light. From there, the track drifts into contemplative bliss, sounding vaguely like a symphonic remix of an early-’90s Macintosh startup chime. I have never inline skated in my life, but it’s pretty easy to conjure images of VHS Rollerblade footage in your head when the track is playing. Listen below.

<a href="https://markmcguire.bandcamp.com/track/plant-shakes" target="_blank">Plant Shakes by Mark McGuire</a>

“Plant Shakes” is a name-your-price download at Bandcamp.