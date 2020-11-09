Rodeo Boys – “Dogleg”

It’s pretty sick when one band names a song after another band. Is it an homage? Is someone making fun of someone else? You don’t know! That’s why it rules! Dogleg, as you may be aware, is the name of a fuzzy Michigan punk band that released a really good album earlier this year. Rodeo Boys, as it happens, are also a fuzzy Michigan band, and now they’ve got a song called “Dogleg.”

Rodeo Boys come from Lansing, and they describe their sound as “a queer as hell four piece rippin’ grunge tunes,” a better description than anything I could come up with. Last year, they self-released Cherry, an album full of sticky, snarly hooks and big riffs. Today, they’ve followed it up with the one-off jam “Dogleg.” It’s a good one! I assume the band Dogleg would approve! Or I hope so, anyway! The video, from directors Nick and Lexi Couture, involved mad surgeons and bloody bandages, and you can check it out below.

“Dogleg” is out now on Smog Moon Recordings, and you can get it at Bandcamp.