All Things Blue – “Lully”

All Things Blue is the LA-based project of India Coombs (aka Blue) and Jon Joseph. Their debut album Get Bit is dropping in December, and the rollout continues today with a stunning new single called “Lully,” a dreamy trip-hop track with traces of Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song.”

In a pinched soprano whisper, Coombs repeats the refrain, “It doesn’t matter anymore,” over a loose, jazzy lope. It’s rad, and as Coombs explains, it’s about unsustainable farming: “My brother sent me an article about farms using flood irrigation on their cotton crops in Arizona and how unbelievably wasteful it is. Cotton is the most widespread profitable non-food crop in the world and its current production methods are completely environmentally unsustainable.”

Natalia Navarra animated a video for “Lully” that you can watch below along with a whole lot of prior singles from Get Bit that showcase the various sides of All Things Blue.

Get Bit is out 12/11 on Terrible Records. Pre-order it here.