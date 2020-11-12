Emily A. Sprague – “Chasing Light”

Florist leader Emily A. Sprague is releasing a new ambient album, Hill, Flower Fog, at the end of this week. A few months ago, she shared “Star Gazing” from it, and today she’s back with a new instrumental that’s not part of the album, but is instead being released in conjunction with the synth-making titans Moog Music. This new song, “Chasing Light,” was made with a Moog One.

“With instrumental music, I am still much more of a beginner than with songwriting,” Sprague said in a statement. “I’m trying to figure out right now how to say certain things without words but only with sonic environments… and that is a real challenge, but I love it.”

Listen to “Chasing Light” below.

Hill, Flower, Fog is out 11/13 via RVNG Intl. Pre-order it here.