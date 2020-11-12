Palberta – “Corner Store”

Palberta are releasing a new album, Palberta5000, at the beginning of next year. We talked to the New York trio about it last month when they announced it and shared new single “Before I Got Here” and today they’re back with another song from it, “Corner Store,” a gnarly and insistent track filled with overlapping harmonies that’s centered around a chance sighting at, well, the corner store.

“‘Corner Store’ is a song we’ve been playing live for a while now and has gone through many transformations over time,” the band’s Nina Ryser said in an interview with NYLON. “It culminated in this final version once we discovered that it needed an a capella breakdown that would slowly bring us back into the groove. Though it’s a classic Palberta move to fit in a 3-part harmony whenever we get the chance, it felt crucial.”

Check it out below.

Palberta5000 is out 1/22 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.