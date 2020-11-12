Palberta – “Corner Store”

New Music November 12, 2020 11:11 AM By James Rettig

Palberta – “Corner Store”

New Music November 12, 2020 11:11 AM By James Rettig

Palberta are releasing a new album, Palberta5000, at the beginning of next year. We talked to the New York trio about it last month when they announced it and shared new single “Before I Got Here” and today they’re back with another song from it, “Corner Store,” a gnarly and insistent track filled with overlapping harmonies that’s centered around a chance sighting at, well, the corner store.

“‘Corner Store’ is a song we’ve been playing live for a while now and has gone through many transformations over time,” the band’s Nina Ryser said in an interview with NYLON. “It culminated in this final version once we discovered that it needed an a capella breakdown that would slowly bring us back into the groove. Though it’s a classic Palberta move to fit in a 3-part harmony whenever we get the chance, it felt crucial.”

Check it out below.

Palberta5000 is out 1/22 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    BBC’s New All-Star Charity Track Is An Oasis Cover Featuring Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, & More

    7 mins ago

    Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift Would’ve Sung “Shake It Off” Together At Glastonbury This Year

    21 mins ago

    The 40 Best New Bands Of 2020

    42 mins ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Mister’s “Broken Wings”

    1 hour ago

    3OH!3 Are Back, With 100 Gecs

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music