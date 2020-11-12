RMR Reworks Matchbox 20’s “3AM” On New Single “The Wishing Hour”

Viral absurdity RMR released his first project, the Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art EP, back in June after capturing a lot of attention for his debut single “Rascal,” which put a new spin on Rascal Flatts “Bless The Broken Road.”

Today, the masked Atlanta musician is back with a new song called “The Wishing Hour” that overhauls Matchbox Twenty’s “3AM,” reproducing it pretty faithfully minus the lyrics, which RMR changes to reflect a more debaucherous late-night: “It’s 3AM and I’m fucking horny/ And he says baby, I got a thousand dollars all straight cash/ I made it rain, now when are we leavin’?”

“The Wishing Hour” is the first part of a new project from RMR that’s called 4th Quarter Medley. Hear it below.