RMR Reworks Matchbox 20’s “3AM” On New Single “The Wishing Hour”

New Music November 12, 2020 6:34 PM By James Rettig

RMR Reworks Matchbox 20’s “3AM” On New Single “The Wishing Hour”

New Music November 12, 2020 6:34 PM By James Rettig

Viral absurdity RMR released his first project, the Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art EP, back in June after capturing a lot of attention for his debut single “Rascal,” which put a new spin on Rascal Flatts “Bless The Broken Road.”

Today, the masked Atlanta musician is back with a new song called “The Wishing Hour” that overhauls Matchbox Twenty’s “3AM,” reproducing it pretty faithfully minus the lyrics, which RMR changes to reflect a more debaucherous late-night: “It’s 3AM and I’m fucking horny/ And he says baby, I got a thousand dollars all straight cash/ I made it rain, now when are we leavin’?”

“The Wishing Hour” is the first part of a new project from RMR that’s called 4th Quarter Medley. Hear it below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift Would’ve Sung “Shake It Off” Together At Glastonbury This Year

    9 mins ago

    The 40 Best New Bands Of 2020

    30 mins ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Mister’s “Broken Wings”

    52 mins ago

    3OH!3 Are Back, With 100 Gecs

    9 hours ago

    Hear Chilly Gonzales, Jarvis Cocker, & Feist Cover Purple Mountains

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music