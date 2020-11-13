Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Emotional Abandonment” & “Daddy Boyfriend”

Jessica Lea Mayfield has announced a new album … sort of. Instead of a regular album rollout, the Ohio-born singer-songwriter and roots-rocker has decided to release her sixth LP as a series of two-song 7-inches on colored vinyl. As she explains in a statement:

I wanted to give my audience something special to look to forward too, so I’ve decided this next album will be released in 2 song increments on 7 inch multi color vinyls. Quarantine gave me a unique opportunity that I’ve always wanted, which was to do everything myself, from playing all the instruments, to engineering and producing. This album is 100% my weird little baby. I’m still writing about tough topics and using songwriting as a way to purge my feelings. My last album was my first words with my head above the water, singing about who I wanted to be and what I deserved. this new project documents acting out those hopes for myself, my healing process, gaining strength and wisdom through recent tragedies, and the grieving process of breaking things off with toxic family members and living out the childhood I missed out on now as an adult. I’m hoping that you will relate to these songs in some way, and they will be as healing for you as they were for me to write.

The first 7-inch, containing the new songs “Emotional Abandonment” and “Daddy Boyfriend,” is out today. The latter is a fuzzy rocker with an animated video from NYC artist Abby Jame. “I’ve been a huge fan of Abby Jame and her art for a while, and had plans to film a video for this song,” says Mayfield. “But when quarantine started I knew I needed a new plan/something safer, I (nervously) decided to reach out to Abby and am so glad I did because she killed it and this video is something I will sincerely treasure forever, I couldn’t imagine it being any other way!” Watch and listen below.