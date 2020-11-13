Peter Bjorn And John – “Season Of Defiance”

The Swedish indie-pop trio Peter Bjorn And John has now been a band for 20 years. They might be playing alt-rock nostalgia festivals now, but Peter Bjorn And John are still staying active. Next month, the band will celebrate the end of its second decade by releasing Endless Play, a new three-song EP. They just dropped its first single.

The new EP has three songs — one apiece from each member of the trio. Peter Morén wrote “Season Of Defiance,” slightly off-kilter pop song with a warm sense of melody and a yelpy vocal from Morén. In a press release, Morén says this about the song:

As quite a few of my PBJ-songs started in a different time-signature as a fingerpicked acoustic thing that we sped & jingle-jangled up in the grand tradition of The Byrds popifying folk. Like a lot of material from the Endless Dream album, the final version is 90% based on a live take of the 3-piece and beautiful things happening between us in the spur of the moment. John added some percussive elements and I added a couple of different acoustic guitars for chiming textures as well as some choirboy-baroque-harmonies. The song is supposed to sound like a fresh spring new morning, still a bit chilly but with warmth coming on and I think it does. Light but with weight if that makes sense. Lyrically it has the same ethos as the rest of my contributions to Endless Dream. It takes notice of all the darkness and shit around us (the “darker days” if you will) but are determined to look forward with a positive outlook and a glimmer of hope. Granted even harder to do now than when I wrote it but nevertheless. We sure do need to stay defiant these days and not be scared into silence and submission. So it’s a very gentle call to arms I suppose, in a couple of coupled together sentences that you can read a lot into if you like…or not.

Check it out below.

The Endless Play EP is out 12/11 on INGRID.