Lil Yachty has released Lil Boat 3.5, a new deluxe edition of his recent surprise album Lil Boat 3. Lil Boat 3.5 includes seven new tracks featuring Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, and Cochise. Stream it and watch a new Zhamak Fullad-directed video for “Flex Up” with Future and Playboi Carti below.

Lil Boat 3.5 is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.