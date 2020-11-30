U.S. Girls – “Santa Stay Home”

New Music November 30, 2020 10:54 AM By James Rettig

New Music November 30, 2020 10:54 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, U.S. Girls released a new album, Heavy Light, which had a heavy anti-consumerism bent, so it’s no surprise that project leader Meg Remy is no fan of Christmas, a holiday that has become a consumerist hellscape. Today, she’s releasing a new song called “Santa Stay Home” — which she co-wrote with Rich Morel — that argues for skipping Christmas altogether, or at least reconfiguring how you think of the season. “I can’t have you coming in my house/ I don’t know what you’re all about,” Remy sings in one of the verses. “Jolly pusher pushin’ more, more, more/ It’s like the news don’t reach the North Pole.” Listen below.

“Santa Stay Home” is out now via 4AD.

