Buke And Gase & So Percussion – “Diazepam”

Buke And Gase, the shape-shifting duo of Arone Dyer and Aron Sanchez, are about to return with a new album. As always, there’s a twist, if you can consider the fact that Buke And Gase can provide a “twist” when they don’t really sound the same for too long either way. The collection is called A Record Of… and it finds Dyer and Sanchez teaming with the So Percussion ensemble. It’s out at the end of January.

While Buke And Gase albums usually arise from a fairly insular process, the two of them opened up for this project. They joined So Percussion in a 300-year-old house in Hudson, NY, and the two groups worked on the music together there.

Along with the announcement, Buke And Gase & So Percussion have shared a lead single called “Diazepam.” Here’s what Dyer had to say about it:

“Diazepam” is a deep dive into my psyche and you’ll find this cycling — a reminder not to look to others to keep my sanity or pose, and that sometimes being chemically altered is the only welcome thing that will break the spell of obsessive self-doubt. It can be read as a response to this very stressful year (or 4), or a reminder to hug yourself, which has always been a contrivation to me. “Hug myself?” …Yeah. The way you’d hug the person or animal or item you feel most protected by, and the most protection for. It can be a gentle, loving embrace to the ears and nothing more.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Diazepam”

02 “Hold It In”

03 “Wake For Yourself”

04 “3rd Place”

05 “Ancient Tool Gadget”

06 “Spinach”

07 “This Threat”

08 “Over The Hill”

09 “Get Down”

10 “Sleepwalk”

A Record Of… is out 1/29 via Brassland.