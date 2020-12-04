Merge Records Releases Georgia Covers Comp Featuring Superchunk, Wye Oak, Titus Andronicus, & More

Death Cab For Cutie aren’t the only ones putting out a Georgia-themed covers release today. Merge Records has also shared a compilation called Going To Georgia featuring some artists off the label’s roster covering artists from the state of Georgia.

Superchunk and William Tyler cover the Glands, Wye Oak covers Pylon, Titus Andronicus do Indigo Girls, Will Butler covers R.E.M., both Torres and Gauche do The B-52s, and Angel Olsen and Amy Ray help out H.C. McEntire on a Trisha Yearwood cover. There’s a whole lot more on there, too.

All proceeds from Going To Georgia will go toward Fair Fight and Mijente. The comp will be available exclusively on Bandcamp and the label through 1/5 before landing on streaming services.

You can sample Titus Andronicus’ cover of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fire” below and buy the whole thing here.

<a href="https://mergerecords.bandcamp.com/album/going-to-georgia">Going to Georgia by Titus Andronicus</a>

Here’s Mac McCaughan on the compilation:

We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression. Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country. The Merge artists on this comp came together quickly, recording in various quarantine situations, to pay tribute to their favorite artists from Georgia, or maybe just record their favorite songs with “Georgia” in the title, and to support those working hard in Georgia to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

Voter registration in Georgia ends Dec. 7!

Early voting period starts December 14!

Election day is January 5!

Going To Georgia is available now through Merge Records.