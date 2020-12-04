Kamaiyah – “Still I Rise” (Feat. Jackboy)

Kamaiyah has already put out two full-lengths this year, the long-awaited Got It Made and the collaborative Oakland Nights mixtape with Capolow. She’s about to make it a hattrick with the release of No Explanations just under the wire next week, and today, she’s sharing that project’s lead single “Still I Rise” featuring Jackboy

“‘Still I Rise’ is about how we’re all feeling, the times we’re living in are hard, and people try and hold you down, but hard work and hustle will always keep you moving forward,” Kamaiyah explains. “I wanted to put a feature on the song and Jackboy was the only voice I could hear on it. So, when I sent him the record and heard his verse, I knew we had something special!” Listen below.

No Explanations is out 12/11 via GRND. WRK/Empire.