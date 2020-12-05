Hear Wild Pink, Ratboys, Worriers, & More Cover TV Themes On New Benefit Comp

Hear Wild Pink, Ratboys, Worriers, & More Cover TV Themes On New Benefit Comp

Artists including Wild Pink, Ratboys, Worriers, Anjimile, Snarls, Oceanator, and Bad Bad Hats have come together to cover classic TV show theme songs for the new benefit compilation TV Tunes: A Retrospective Of TV Theme Songs. Arthur, Family Matters, Adventure Time, The Sopranos, Golden Girls, Jeopardy, Scooby Doo, Great British Bake Off, Spongebob Squarepants, Angel, Cheers, Friends, Pokemon, and The Leftovers are all represented, as is Chris Farren’s cover of the Entertainment Tonight theme song. All proceeds from the comp will go to the First Nations Development Institute, which works to improve economic conditions for Native Americans. Listen below.

