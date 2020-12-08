H.C. McEntire – “Til I Get It Right” (Tammy Wynette Cover)

H. C. McEntire released a new album this year, Eno Axis. While she was recording that, she also recorded a cover of Tammy Wynette’s 1972 country hit “Til I Get It Right.” McEntire’s voice and vibe are well suited to this sort of thing, and her take on it is spectral and sad. This is the second cover that McEntire’s released in the past week — she also had a Trisha Yearwood cover on Merge’s Georgia covers compilation that featured Angel Olsen and Amy Ray.

Later this month, McEntire is sharing a concert film called Eno Axis Live From Cat’s Cradle that will premiere through NoonChorus. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show and you can find out more information about that here.

Check out her Tammy Wynette cover and a trailer for the concert film below.

Eno Axis is out now via Merge Records.