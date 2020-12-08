Casper Clausen – “Ocean Wave”

Back in October, Efterklang/Liima frontman Casper Clausen announced his first solo album, Better Way. The collection is produced by Sonic Boom, and it’s coming out in the early days of next year. So far we’ve already heard the sprawling, multi-part “Used To Think,” and now Clausen is back with another preview.

Clausen’s latest is called “Ocean Wave.” It’s the album’s closer, making it a bookend with “Used To Think.” When Clausen announced Better Way, he commented that part of the impulse behind the solo endeavor was that he “wanted something from my time in this city to last.” Accordingly, “Ocean Wave” is a tribute to his makeshift studio in his adopted hometown of Lisbon, and to the meditative process of making Better Way. Here’s what Clausen had to say about the song and its accompanying video:

The video for “Ocean Wave” is by my friend and film director Sebastião Braga. Sebastião followed me and filmed loads of stuff from and around my studio in Lisbon over the past three years. I asked him to boil it down to an eight minute homage to the place where I wrote all the music for my album Better Way, to the flowing water just outside my window, and to the dying sun that sets across the river, over the Sintra mountains every evening. To make you see a bit of what I’ve been looking at while making the music.

Like “Used To Think,” “Ocean Wave” is a long piece of music, though this one is quieter, more reflective, and spacier. It moves with the same patience of the water outside Clausen’s window, and manages to be just as absorbing as “Used To Think” while barely rising above a synth-drenched murmur. Check it out below.

Better Way is out 1/9 via City Slang. Pre-order it here.