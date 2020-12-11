Kitten – “Daddy Don’t Take My Phone”

In recent months, Kitten have been releasing singles leading up to a new album. So far we’ve heard “Angelina” and “What Year Are We In,” each continuing the band’s penchant for collapsing different eras and aesthetics from across the pop spectrum. They’re back with another today, and it’s a doozy.

Kitten’s latest is called “Daddy Don’t Take My Phone.” It’s only two minutes, but it manages to do a lot in that space, also while basically just revolving around different evocations of its title. In some moments, it finds Kitten trying on a more contemporary pop sound; then, suddenly, Chloe Chaidez is screaming over noise-blasted electronics. The song was co-written/co-produced with Gupi, and it had some additional production from Charli XCX/100 gecs collaborator Umru. That kinda gives you an idea of the fragmented, warped pop Kitten are playing with here.

Check it out below.