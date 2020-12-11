The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2020

Metal, there is a lot of it. If this is the first and last time that you’re checking in on metal this year, that’s my grand pronouncement, my state of the style address. Please scroll ahead and dunk on our best-of selections. Thank you for stopping by.

Lemme rewind. Metal, there is a lot of it. I’ve written that often. But, like most things this year, that statement feels different. Then again, it doesn’t feel different at all. It’s all about where you look and how you choose to observe it, I guess. Metal, the Schrödinger’s cat of music.

I love metal, but that makes it a real pain in the ass to write about. Regardless of whatever you want to say about it, you can rest assured that this genre has a contradiction locked and loaded in the chamber. It encompasses so many disparate styles and ideologies that it’s impossible to explain neatly with any measure of objectivity. You can get lost in it and the good parts can blind you to its uglier aspects. Other genres are probably like this, too. But they don’t have slams.

After the great substyle boom of the ‘80s, metal became a Choose Your Own Adventure tale knee deep in dualities. The duality I usually yammer on about is that metal is both constantly evolving and stuck in stasis. On the one hand, you could miss a day of updating your Bandcamp feed and return to find that everyone is raving about technical beatdown doinkwave that, much like tadpoles in a puddle, is inexplicably populated by dozens of bands you’ve never seen before. On the other, metal is the great argument for eternalism, that any band, album, or innovation in its 50-year history has an infinite vending-machine feeder of artists who only care to reenact that bygone tick of the clock.

Metal is able to house both of those realities because it’s massive. It stretches out in every direction. That makes some of its statistics, the accumulation of its myriad there’s-a-lotnesses, absolutely bonkers for a genre that’s often ignored.

Longtime readers already knew this next part was coming: 22,275. At the time I’m writing this in early December, that’s how many metal releases either came out or are planned for the remainder of 2020 per Encyclopaedia Metallum. 7,835 of those are full-lengths.

Once the dust settles, it’s likely that 2020’s total number of full-lengths will eventually exceed 2019’s all-time record of 8,121. In a vacuum, that wouldn’t be particularly notable. Metal releases have been creeping impossibly upwards for years, like a game of Jenga between sociopathic tech CEOs played on a table made of Jenga blocks. But, of course, 2020 has been a year. A life-altering, societal-shifting, economy-crushing, kayfabe-shattering, systemic-rot-exposing year. I don’t need to summarize it. You lived it.

So, that’s … weird, right? That metal’s output, even during this year, is undiminished? That despite being in the grips of a global pandemic with a potential fallout that will take decades to fully measure, metal just kinda rolls on? If you go solely by metal releases, 2020 won’t look like an anomaly. You can’t say that about many other areas of life. Even the most stubborn sports leagues that continue to mismanage COVID-19 the same way they do concussions have record books littered with lasting numerical markers, both shockingly brazen and insidiously banal, that this year is different. Metal is seemingly just like, “K. Did you know there’s a new Dark Tranquillity album?”

Again, on the surface, that’s cool. Metal was here for you. You could burrow into it whenever you were getting licked by the flames of this hell year. And yet, 2020 wrecked metal’s shit, continually body slamming best laid plans with impunity.

I talked to a musician who released an album this year who said that 2020 was all of the horseshit and none of the fun parts. Records were released, the PR cycle spun, but, after March, in-person shows and the tours were put on ice unless you were super careful or super an asshole. Bands adapted, figuring out how to stream shows in empty spaces that looked like deleted scenes from I Am Legend. Artists shipped mountains of merch after Bandcamp did more for musicians than most governments. Metal acclimated because, perhaps, metal is used to no one really giving a shit about it except the lifers who show up anyway, who already go to great lengths to clear cultural hurdles and make their fandom work. Still, if playing metal is your hobby, this year sucked. If playing metal is your job, it really sucked. Of course, the fun stuff wasn’t the only casualty.

The RIP section of Encyclopaedia Metallum contains grimmer and realer statistics than the ones I cited above. Sprinkled within the other causes of death, COVID-19 stands out, sending a jolt through my nervous system whenever I see it. The total reported number is comparatively small: 11. Each one still buzzed like a live wire under any decision I made this year. No matter the stature of the musician, they’re equally gutting. “RIP to our brother in arms!” goes a March 30th tribute posted to Arizona heavy metallers Infamous Demise’s Facebook about its former drummer. “Bob Wise AKA, ‘the thud’ you absolutely saved Infamous Demise and blew everyone’s mind along the way.” Seeing the accompanying pictures of an average metalhead who is no longer on this planet is sobering. It reminds me that there are people behind all of this.

Despite metal’s intense pursuit of the fantastical and impossible, for all of its misanthropic world-murdering cosplay, it is pretty human. It contains the same multitudes, the good and bad. You can have bands like Order Of The Wolf, a Scottish solo act that “covers topics such as the rise of fascism on a domestic and global scale and the inherent need to rally against it no matter the cost,” and you can have delusional labels like Agonia Records that sign Inquisition and cower behind disabled comments while trying to grab as much cash as possible. All of it, for better or worse, is metal.

The sketchier side of that deepening dichotomy, with infinite trenches full of reply guys, has become a tougher thing to swallow in 2020. I was often reminded of what Doug Moore, who had a busy year himself, wrote in this very space in 2017:

So next time someone tries to defend something obviously stupid or crappy with a smirk and a “duh, it’s metal!”, tell them to fuck off. The nice thing about a small community like metal’s is that, unlike in so many other areas of modern life, individuals do have a meaningful say. Metal is only trash if we let it be trash. And life is too short to eat shit with a smile on your face.

That feels especially pertinent now.

While this was my default setting for most the year, I don’t mean for this kind of off-the-cuff intro to sound so world-weary. Good stuff happened. And, once more, it’s because there’s so much metal.

That’s the thing I can’t stop nerding out about. Forgot the obscure stuff that we typically traffic in, that even mainstream-y bands like Nightwish and Nile can exist under the same big umbrella is wild. Metal is so vast and varied that I can’t help but turn into that Frank Zappa Onion article whenever someone says they don’t like it. “Really? Not even “Black Winter Day?”

I came across Gelassenheit this year, a project self-described as “one transwoman experimental unblack RABM focusing on highlighting the aspects of Christianity which instruct us to care for the poor and needy.” Heck yeah. Do your thing, Gelassenheit. I also reread Tenacity: Heavy Metal In The Middle East And Africa, Beth Winegarner’s 2018 mini-book, while doing research and marveled anew at just how global metal is. Each new voice adds depth and richness to the music. Metal can be pretty diverse, even if the coverage sometimes isn’t. So, while there’s work to do on the inclusivity end, I feel like there’s a greater chance than ever that there’s a metal band out there for you.

There’s also, rest assured, a band out there that hates you. The dualities can suck. As metal is made by contrarian outsiders for contrarian outsiders, it often feels like it’s a contested space that’s ground zero for a forever war. Metal is always going to be locked in a fight to decide what is true and what is false.

Of course, there are a growing number of bands that playfully subvert that, that endeavor to be both true and false. “Yes, we do write our music in jest sometimes, I like to think of Old Nick as the political cartoon of black metal, a caricature of sorts,” Old Nick singer Abysmal Specter said to Heed The Darkness in July, later adding, “Old Nick pokes fun at black metal while simultaneously worshiping it.”

In that way, that might make Old Nick the 2020iest band, one that exists in multiple spaces at once while releasing a billion recordings. I’ll be honest: I don’t get it. But, hey. Metal, there is a lot of it. Here’s a best of list with some more.

Real quick, I have some business to attend to. Since this our final column of 2020, per tradition, I wanted to follow up on a few open items.

In January, I wrote about the Trad Belt and its holders’ reigns from 1970-2019. Here are your champions for the first three quarters of 2020 and a fairly safe projection for Q4:

Q1: Angel Witch – Angel Of Light

Q2: Cirith Ungol – Forever Black

Q3: Raven – Metal City

Q4: Wytch Hazel – III: Pentecost

Raven’s classic athletic rock plus the drummer from Malignancy? Yep, totally saw that one coming.

Regarding my intro in July that explored the psychology and philosophy behind naming bands … well, I don’t have a real followup here, but wanted to note that Arsebreed’s new album is great. Yes, this quote will now pop up on my background checks.

If you were left holding your breath after my September intro in which I predicted that 2020 could, ironically, be the year with the most released live albums, you can exhale. We did it. We’re currently at 405, smashing the previous record.

Finally, I have an update on The Gate, the 1987 horror movie for kids that I went deep on in October. I traded emails with Darrell “DWaRf” Millar of Killer Dwarfs. So, how did the band’s logo end up on Terry’s battlevest? “How it happened was, the movie producer saw our name and logo in the Toronto Sun newspaper,” Millar wrote. “We were playing the Gasworks on Yonge Street. He contacted our manager Wiggy and asked if they could use our logo for the movie. No funds were offered. More of an exposure deal. There was no mention of using any of our music in the movie. Just the name.”

Millar remembered that he didn’t think much would come out of an exposure bucks pact with a low budget horror flick. And then, he bought a ticket. “I went to the theater to see it first hand in Winnipeg, still not knowing what it was about for us. When the kid walked out and bent down and the whole back patch was on the big screen, I freaked. I was blown away. Loved it. And I heard all these whispers in the theater. ‘The DWaRfS. Cool.’ No one knew I was in the theater.”

And yep, the Dwarfs are still doing it. The quartet signed to EMP Label Group run by Megadeth’s David Ellefson in 2018. They’re working on their eighth full-length. The band will turn 40 in the fall of 2021.

Alright, that’s it. Our favorite records are below. Please share your lists in the comments. Reading your lists is the highlight of the year, one of the best opportunities to find new stuff. See you in January. —Ian Chainey