Troye Sivan & Kacey Musgraves – “Easy” (Feat. Mark Ronson)

New Music December 10, 2020 12:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Now here is a fascinating pop-star team-up! A revamped version of “Easy,” originally from the young alt-pop great Troye Sivan’s In A Dream EP, brings together Sivan with the world-conquering pop-country visionary Kacey Musgraves — with whom he previously sang the Christmas original “Glittery” — and the retro-minded pan-genre producer extraordinaire Mark Ronson.

Each artist’s most recent project was great. Sivan is coming off In A Dream, which saw him steering his dreamy, immaculate music in ever more art-damaged directions. Setting aside the soundtrack to her Christmas special, Musgraves hasn’t released a proper follow-up to 2018’s masterful Golden Hour. Ronson’s Late Night Feelings was one of last year’s most underrated records.

They’ve all been promoting director Bardia Zeinali’s new “Easy” video as a “movie.” See Sivan and Musgraves’ adventures in the rougher corners of Nashville play out below, where you can also find Sivan’s original “Easy” video.

