Chance The Rapper – “Who’s To Say”

Back in 2016, Chance The Rapper and Jeremih released a collaborative Christmas mixtape called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. It was re-released the following year with some new tracks, and today it’s being re-released once again (this time on streaming services) with two new songs from Chance, “The Return” and “Who’s To Say.” He put out “The Return” yesterday, and now we get to hear the album’s other fresh track, “Who’s To Say.” Both new songs bookend a selection of tracks from the mixtape’s previous two releases. The new collection is called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving.

The release comes on the heels of the news that Chance The Rapper’s former manager is suing him for breach of contract and the significantly more positive news that Jeremih is on his way back to good health after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last month.

Here’s “Who’s To Say”:

And here’s Jeremih celebrating his release from the hospital:

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving is out now.

