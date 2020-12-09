The Comet Is Coming – “Imminent” (Feat. Joshua Idehen)

Last year, the great synth-jazz voyagers the Comet Is Coming unveiled two transfixing, cathartic projects: Their album Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery and its successor The Afterlife, which was technically an EP but offered just as satisfying a journey as any LP. They recently returned with an RSD exclusive single called “Imminent,” a song they’ve been playing live for a few years and which the band touted as the conclusion to a trilogy begun with Trust In The Lifeforce. “Imminent” became available online last week, and now the band have also unveiled a new video for it.

The video, like the song, is mostly a showcase for vocalist Joshua Idehen, the Comet Is Coming’s frequent collaborator. “It features an epic performance from our comrade [Joshua],” the band said on Twitter. “He ignites a firestorm of rage and contemplation, hope and despair, clearing a space for truth to reveal itself in the midst of the party!”

For the first few minutes, “Imminent” exists as a vehicle for Idehen to rap over a frantic beat. In the middle, the song blasts off into more cosmic territory, which ultimately leads to an intense final passage with Idehen proclaiming “This Black Praise is dance/ This Black Sorrow is dance/ This Black Pain is dance/ This Black Struggle is dance.” It’s a powerful composition, and you can check it out below.