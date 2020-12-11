Georgia – “Running Up That Hill” (Kate Bush Cover)

Way back in January, we named London dance-pop musician Georgia Barnes’ Seeking Thrills the first Album Of The Week of the year. And now, as the year is finally drawing to a close, she’s revisiting it with Seeking Thrills: The Ultimate Thrills Edition, a digital repack of the original album featuring new remixes and a cover of Kate Bush’s iconic 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill,” which Georgia often plays live. As she explains:

Closing my live sets with “Running Up That Hill” has been a pure joy, and it sparked the idea to record it. But it didn’t start there, Kate Bush has been part of my life and a major influence on my work since I could sing a note. Her music was always played by both my mum and dad, and when I began to understand the way that sound and production worked, I embarked on my own intimate and personal journey with her music. For me, it was more than just a cover, it was emotional, and an experience I’ll always treasure.”

The cover’s accompanying music video, directed by Charlie Di Placido, is a collaboration with Georgia’s brother, the contemporary dancer Sid Barnes. “It has always been my dream to somehow find a way to create a dance for a Kate Bush song. This project with my sister, Georgia, came as both a privilege and an exciting challenge!” he says. “The goal was to try and touch upon Kate’s spirit, to try and not just reproduce her as an icon, but rather use dance to find an even deeper connection to her work.” Watch and listen below.

Seeking Thrills: The Ultimate Thrills Edition is out now via Domino.