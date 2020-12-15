Supreme Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Collab

Last year, 25 years after its original release, Mariah Carey’s holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally ascended to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a chart feat that had more to do with Billboard rule changes than with any change in the popularity of Carey’s classic. This week, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again the #1 song in America. Carey has steered right into this thing, anointing herself the Queen Of Christmas and teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for the new song “Oh Santa!” Naturally, Supreme now has a new Mariah Carey Christmas shirt, too.

This morning, Supreme announced a new line of graphic T-shirts for winter. One of those shirts features the cover of Merry Christmas, the 1994 Mariah Carey album that gave us “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” with Carey autographing it to Supreme. (There’s also a shirt that says “Koyaanisqatsi.” No word on whether that one is a Philip Glass collab.)

Supreme has a long history of music-related merch, including, in the past year, a My Bloody Valentine collection, a Velvet Underground collection, and a shirt with the cover of the Benedictine Monks Of Santo Domingo De Silos’ 1994 album Chant. It’s up to you to decide whether their Carey shirt works in a tradition of playful cultural references or whether it’s merely an example of two entities linking up in an attempt to draw as much attention as possible to themselves. You can see the Carey shirt here and the photos of Supreme’s new line below.

The new Supreme shirts are out 12/17.