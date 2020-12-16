Arca Releases 100 Different AI-Generated Versions Of “Riquiquí”

Thus far in 2020, Arca has released two huge projects: The hour-long single “@@@@@” and the guest-star-heavy LP KiCk i, one of our favorite albums of the year. Today, Arca has unveiled a different project, and it’s a strange one to wrap your head around. She’s released 100 different versions of the KiCk i track “Riquiquí.” But she hasn’t made them all herself. Instead, she’s used an artificial-intelligence program to generate them.

For the new project Riquiquí;Bronze-Instances, Arca has used a new AI music software called Bronze to come up with 100 different variations on her “Riquiquí” track, each slightly different from the last. In a press release, Arca explains the idea behind it:

Did you know that up until now I had never allowed anyone to remix an Arca song? There existed 0 official remixes to an Arca track until today— “Riquiquí” has gotten 100 remixes by an intelligent sentience, created and trained by the genius minds at Bronze. I’ve worked with Bronze once before; in 2019, I gave musical language to Echo, a musical being birthed into the Museum of Modern Art’s lobby, and then Echo began to speak of its own volition. There you will never hear the same thing twice — for two years it is an evermorphing stream thanks to Bronze’s trained yet unpredictable musical AI. I recognized the textures and melodies, but never the song — for a composer such as myself it remains something truly new which I had never experienced before, a moment of unforgettable experience in virtue of the mystery and wonder Bronze makes possible. I had the idea to make the album art for “Riquiquí” a QR code that functioned as an instant gateway to a forever-mutating instance of the song. On all streaming platforms you’ll be able to hear 100 unique instances if you will. A prometheus flame.

If you like, you can hear all 100 versions of “Riquiquí” below.