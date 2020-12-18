Anna Burch – “Your Heart May Be Heavy”
Anna Burch’s sophomore album If You’re Dreaming was released into the early days of the pandemic, which resulted in many overlooking it. But Burch is back to remind you of her significant appeal before 2020 closes out. She’s written a new Christmas song called “Your Heart May Be Heavy,” and despite coming down with a mild case of COVID-19, she was able to finish it in time for release this season. “Your face all aglow,” goes the refrain. “Sing a song you know.”
Burch shared this background on the new track:
I knew I wanted to write a Christmas song after the difficult year we’ve all had, because of how emotionally potent they can be. When I hear Judy Garland sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” I can’t help but well up with tears while still remaining hopeful. I came up with the chord progression on piano, but then I got covid. Thankfully I had a mild case, but not only was my motivation and creativity completely drained, I also couldn’t sing very well because of limited breath control. Luckily I recovered in time, and with the help and generosity of my friends and team I was able to finish this song in time to have it out just before Christmas. The song is called “Your Heart May Be Heavy” which I didn’t consciously realize was an inversion of Judy’s “may your heart be light.” Merry Christmas to everyone muddling through, I hope this song in its small way can be a gift of cheer.
Listen below.
“Your Heart May Be Heavy” is out now on Polyvinyl.
