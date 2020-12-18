The Month In Jazz – December 2020

This was a rough fuckin’ year for jazz. Once upon a time, I’d begin almost every one of these columns with an account of a live performance I’d witnessed sometime in the previous month. I haven’t done that since March. And I don’t know when I’ll get to do it again. Nobody does. And the music is already suffering. Venues are closing; the Jazz Standard, one of my favorite places to see live music, was the first to go. (This reminiscence from a former waitress is terrific; go read it.)

I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see even more economically precarious clubs like Smalls and Mezzrow (neither of which are attached to restaurants; they exist purely to showcase the music), tourism-dependent places like the Blue Note and Birdland, or even legendary spots like the Village Vanguard shut their doors, too, if things don’t get back to the way they were. Some places, like Roulette in Brooklyn and the Vanguard, set up really high quality streaming capabilities and allowed people to watch performances online, but honestly, the social aspect is missing; it’s not nearly as much fun to watch a jazz performance from your couch as it is to do it in a room full of other fans, to hear them suck in their breath along with you at a particularly stunning moment, or erupt in applause after one of those solos that seem to levitate every seat in the house.

We lost a lot of musicians this year, too. Jazz players, as a group, are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. They tend to be older; they’re concentrated in densely populated urban centers; and they’re often struggling financially, or living in less than ideal conditions. So before we begin the final Ugly Beauty column of 2020, I want to do an “In Memoriam” montage of all the jazz musicians I know of who died this year. Let’s set it to McCoy Tyner’s “Walk Spirit, Talk Spirit,” from his group’s performance at the 1973 Montreux Jazz Festival (later released as the album Enlightenment):

Sadly, this list may be incomplete, but it’s every name I know of:

Tony Allen, drummer, 79; Robert “Bootsie” Barnes, saxophonist, 82; Toni Belenguer, trombonist, 42; Percy Brice, drummer, 97; Cándido Camero, percussionist, 99; Alton “Big Al” Carson, singer, 66; Jon Christensen, drummer, 76; Jimmy Cobb, drummer, 91; Freddy Cole, singer and pianist, 88; Richie Cole, saxophonist, 72; Pamela Cornelius, singer, age unknown to me; Jacques Coursil, trumpeter, 82; Stanley Crouch, critic and sometime drummer, 74; Eddy Davis, banjo player/bandleader, 79; Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86; Ronny Drayton, guitarist, 67; Cleveland Eaton, bassist, 80; Kali Z. Fasteau, multi-instrumentalist/composer, 73; Simon H. Fell, bassist/improviser, 61; Eddie Gale, trumpeter, 78; Andy González, bassist, 69; Henry Grimes, bassist, 84; Steve Grossman, saxophonist, 69; Bob Gullotti, drummer, 70; Onaje Allan Gumbs, pianist, 70; Jimmy Heath, saxophonist, 93; Art Hoyle, trumpeter, 90; Pedro Iturralde, saxophonist, 91; Reggie Johnson, bassist, 79; Vic Juris, guitarist, 66 (died 12/31/19); Peter King, saxophonist, 80; Toshinori Kondo, trumpeter, 71; Lee Konitz, saxophonist, 92; Alex Layne, bassist, 80; Giuseppi Logan, saxophonist, 84; Mike Longo, pianist, 83; Johnny Mandel, composer, 94; Ellis Marsalis, pianist, 85; Lyle Mays, keyboardist, 66; Don McCaslin, pianist/vibraphonist (Donny McCaslin’s father), 93; Jymie Merritt, bassist, 93; Lennie Niehaus, saxophonist, 90; Robert “Brother Ah” Northern, multi-instrumentalist/arranger, 86; Gary Peacock, bassist, 85; Marcelo Peralta, saxophonist, 59; Charli Persip, drummer, 91; Bucky Pizzarelli, guitarist, 94; Francis Rocco Prestia, bassist, 69; Alfred “Uganda” Roberts, percussionist, 77; Claudio Roditi, trumpeter, 73; Wallace Roney, trumpeter, 59; Annie Ross, singer, 89; Hal Singer, saxophonist, 100; Viola Smith, drummer, 107; Ed Stoute, pianist, age unknown to me; Ira Sullivan, trumpeter, 89; Danny Ray Thompson, saxophonist, 72; Keith Tippett, pianist, 72; McCoy Tyner, pianist, 81; Bobby Ward, drummer, 81; Don Weller, saxophonist, 79; Andrew White, saxophonist, 78; Hal Willner, producer, 64; Helen Jones Woods, trombonist, 97.

And now, on a more optimistic note, here are the best new jazz albums of the month!