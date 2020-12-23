Caroline Polachek – “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings”

You’ve heard of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” Perhaps I can interest you in “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings”?

Caroline Polachek is not about to let you forget about Pang, the great avant-pop album she dropped near the end of 2019. Not only is she in the middle of rolling out a Pang remix album, this week she dropped a holiday-themed remake of its single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” one of the best pop songs of last year. Polachek and producer A. G. Cook have infused the track with some Christmas spirit, with sleigh bells, ho ho hos, lyrical references to tinsel, et al. In this version she is also maybe pining for Santa? It’s the lead track from PC Music’s Pop Caroler’s Songbook — a benefit album supporting UK food bank the Trussell Trust — which features a whole slew of PC Music affiliates bringing yuletide cheer, or something like that.

“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” was a popular cover song this year, with entries from Waxahatchee and Squirrel Flower. Polachek just released a cover of her own, a Pang-style take on the Corrs’ “Breathless.”

Watch the “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings” video below, where you can also stream the full Pop Caroler’s Songbook.