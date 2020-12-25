Caroline Polachek & Lauren Auder – “Some Small Hope” (Virginia Astley Cover)

New Music December 25, 2020 12:27 AM By James Rettig

Caroline Polachek has been quite the busy bee these past few weeks, covering the Corrs and getting remixed by Toro Y Moi and winterproofing her Pang hit as “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings.” And today she’s released a cover of “Some Small Hope” with the London musician Lauren Auder.

“Some Small Hope” is from Virginia Astley’s 1986 album Hope In A Darkened Heart, which was produced by Ryuichi Sakamoto; the original features vocals from David Sylvian. Polachek and Auder’s rendition was produced by Danny L Harle.

Proceeds from the track will be split between Shelter Partnership Los Angeles, Mermaids UK, and Shelter UK. Check it out below.

