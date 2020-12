La Dispute’s most recent album was 2019’s Panorama. Yesterday, the Michigan-bred band released two new tracks to draw attention to their Patreon account, which they launched earlier this year. “Fifteen” and “Kinross” were both previously available to patrons of said Patreon and are now available to pay-what-you-can on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to Rent Party Detroit and the Detroit Community Wealth Fund. Check out both below.

Fifteen by La Dispute