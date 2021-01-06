LocalNewsLegend are a self-described “folk punk lady-type trio from central PA strumming and humming some tunes!!!” The Harrisburg crew have built up a sizable catalog of music over the past five years, but my introduction to the group (and now maybe yours) is today’s new EP I don’t know what you were expecting. Despite the trio designation, this one seems to be a solo affair, just vocals and guitar (and the occasional keyboard) by the member known as Emily.

I sometimes find this genre to be too precious and abrasive, but for me, I don’t know what you were expecting finds the right proportion of twee affectation, cleverness, tender emotion, and unbound energy. LocalNewsLegend are teasing a Mountain Goats tribute album called songs for John Darnielle, and yeah, that makes perfect sense. Emily is an engaging voice, spinning nimble syllables into magnetic melodies, and her song titles are a joy, from “Anarcho Loser” to “Shelley Duvall.”

Stream the full EP below.