Tracy Chapman Wins $450K In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj

Tracy Chapman has won $450,000 in her copyright lawsuit against Nicki Minaj stemming from the leaked song “Sorry.” According to documents filed in California federal court this week, Pitchfork reports, Chapman and her team have accepted Minaj’s $450,000 offer of judgment. That means that the dispute is now officially settled, and the case will not proceed to trial later this year.

Just before the release of her 2018 album Queen, Minaj took to Twitter to publicly beg Chapman to clear a sample of “Baby Can I Hold You.” Although “Sorry” was taken off of the LP when Chapman refused, New York DJ Funkmaster Flex played the song on the radio and it eventually made its way onto the internet anyway, and Chapman sued Minaj for copyright infringement.