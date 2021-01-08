Hear Black Crowes’ Previously Unreleased “Charming Mess” From New Shake Your Money Maker Box Set

New Music January 8, 2021 1:47 PM By Peter Helman

The Black Crowes are rereleasing their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker next month. In addition to a remastered version of the original album, the 4LP and 3CD super deluxe version of the reissue will feature never-before-heard studio recordings, unreleased demos and B-sides, live tracks, and more. Today, they’re sharing “Charming Mess,” one of the unreleased studio songs, which was originally going to be the band’s first single but ended up being cut from the album entirely.

“We had plenty of hit songs on that record; I guess we didn’t need it,” Chris Robinson says of “Charming Mess” in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “The beginning of that song really sounds like ‘Hot Legs.’ Thank goodness Mr. Stewart has given us his blessing to release it after all these years.” Listen to “Charming Mess” below.

The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker reissue is out 2/26 via UMe/American Recordings. Pre-order it here.

