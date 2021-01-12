Speed Stick – “Protect Your Magic”

A couple months ago, Speed Stick — the dual drummer project of Laura King and Thomas Simpson that also includes a rotating crew of band members — announced their debut album, Volume One, and shared a track called “Knots” that featured the Breeders’ Kelley Deal. The album’s out in full next week and today the Carrboro, NC-based group are sharing “Protect Your Magic” from it, a frenetic composition centered around the guitar-playing of band members Ash Bowie and Charles Chace.

It comes attached to a music video that was directed by King, who also plays in Bat Fangs. “This was my first attempt at making a video. I think it was easier to piece together being that it’s an instrumental song,” she said in a statement, continuing:

If it had words I felt like it would have needed a ‘story’. I felt inspired to create a video that would give the feeling of a fever dream or possibly what it might be like to pass over to the next life seeing visuals that made no sense along with fleeting memories only a brain powering off might see. Not in a downer way, but in an uplifting way where time makes and shifts memories in this, ‘life is short’, long life.

Volume One is out 1/22 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.