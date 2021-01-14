Wild Pink – “Oversharers Anonymous”

New Music January 14, 2021 By Chris DeVille

Wild Pink – “Oversharers Anonymous”

New Music January 14, 2021 By Chris DeVille

So far Wild Pink have shared two great songs from their upcoming album A Billion Little Lights: “The Shining But Tropical,” which featured Schitts Creek star Annie Murphy in the video, and “You Can Have It Back,” a collaboration with Julia Steiner of Ratboys. Today they’ve dropped one last preview of the LP, a dazzling heartland-rock dreamscape called “Oversharers Anonymous.” This one has one of John Ross’ most memorable lyrics yet — “You’re a fuckin’ baby, but your pain is valid too” — as well as aching pedal steel, mesmerizing synthesizers, a graceful string section, and much more. It’s beautiful stuff.

Ross shared this statement:

This is one of the first songs I wrote for A Billion Little Lights and was inspired, among many things, by Ken Burns’ The West and the book The Earth Is Weeping by Peter Cozzens. Also inspired by a drive on the Taconic Parkway. Recording everyone’s parts on the outro was one of my favorite parts of making this album. Libby Weitnauer and Sarah Williams Larsen’s violin playing was incredible. This song, in part, is loosely about the confusing nature of social media and also about how close the distant past actually is to us. I knew early on when making this album that I wanted to have more places for instrumental parts and nearly half this song is instrumental.

It really does sound like the Earth is weeping. Watch director Stefano Bertelli’s video for “Oversharers Anonymous” below.

A Billion Little Lights is out 2/19 on Royal Mountain.

