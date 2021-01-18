Gentle Dom (MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden) – “I Miss Dancing In New York”

MGMT are hopefully hard at work on the follow-up to 2018’s great Little Dark Age, but during the past year Andrew VanWyngarden has also been finding time for solo endeavors inspired by the pandemic. Last spring he became the first prominent rock musician to release a song about coronavirus. That song, though, was not a rock song. It was uptempo Eurodance that had basically nothing to do with MGMT’s music.

Now VanWyngarden has shared another dance track related to our ongoing public health crisis. On SoundCloud, under the alias Gentle Dom, he’s posted a “new track only for people that like having fun.” “I Miss Dancing In New York” is a grand, surging four-on-the-floor disco-house track that reminds me of the Avalanches and DJDS. With an abundance of popping bass and jittery guitar, vibrant retro vocal samples, and an assortment of beats that crash through like all-consuming waves, this one has potential to not only get you dancing in your desk chair but send you spinning around the room. You’re also liable to start feeling the same longing for the dancefloor.

Listen below.

Gentle Dom’s recent EP Fanta Se doesn’t feature this song, but as VanWyngarden writes, it stems from the same impulse:

The Fanta Se EP is a group of experiments in what I like to call ADM (asinine dance music), developed quickly and initially with limited resources in New Mexico during the Covid 19 lockdown of spring 2020. My asinine escapist fantasy while in the wilds of New Mexico, you see, was to be back on the dance floor in New York, closing my eyes and going as deep into the music as possible. I still don’t know when that might happen again. But maybe I’m being hard on my self, it’s not all foolin around. There’s some soul there if you look closely, I hope. With the help of a couple friends.

Fanta Se also has a cat on the cover art, just like Congratulations. You can stream the EP in full below.

<a href="https://gentledom.bandcamp.com/album/fante-se-ep">Fante Se EP by Gentle Dom</a>

Fanta Se is out now digitally, with physical release set for 2/1. Pre-order it here.