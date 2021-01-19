Paul Jacobs – “Half Rich Loner”

Last year, the lovably quirky Montreal group Pottery released their debut album, Welcome To Bobby’s Motel. The collection did a very good job approximating the band’s livewire onstage intensity, which none of us got to witness in person in 2020 otherwise. Of course, like everyone else, any plans for the road were put on hold. Who knows how the band used all their lockdown time collectively. But for drummer Paul Jacobs, at least, it was productive.

Jacobs already had a solo endeavor plugging along parallel to Pottery. Turns out he spent last year delving back into that side of his work. He’s got a new album, Pink Dogs On The Green Grass, and it’ll be out in April. Jacobs is also the guy behind all the lurid psychedelic art accompanying Pottery’s music; one look at Pink Dogs and it clearly exists in a connected world.

Along with the announcement, Jacobs has shared lead single “Half Rich Loner.” It, too, exists in a world connected to Pottery — it rides a fried, psych-rock groove not dissimilar to the more classicist strains of the band’s music. Here’s what he had to say about the song/video:

At the beginning of this video project, I had planned on filming some ideas with friends and collaborating on some stuff, but as Montreal’s lockdown continued throughout 2020, I knew I would have to figure out a way to get something together myself at home. I find the purpose of a music video is to enhance the song, so I didn’t want a story to take away from that. For “Half Rich Loner” my only rule was that the character needed to be alone, and for the visuals to reflect the feeling of the music. Also I always visualize the drum part while listening to this song, so I was sure to animate some drums.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Christopher Robbins”

02 “Day To Day”

03 “Half Rich Loner”

04 “Most Delicious Drink”

05 “Cherry”

06 “Everything’s Fine”

07 “Underneath The Roses”

08 “Dancing With The Devil”

09 “Glory Days, Yesterday”

10 “Kathy’s Bible”

11 “Your Last Words”

12 “The Boys Are Back”

13 “Hello Sunshine”

Pink Dogs On The Green Grass is out 4/30 via Blow The Fuse. Pre-order it here.