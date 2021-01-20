The Month In Jazz – January 2021

William Parker deserves a Pulitzer Prize, or at least a MacArthur Fellowship. His body of work is nearly 50 years deep at this point, and encompasses vocal and instrumental music (his own original compositions, and brilliant reinterpretations of others’ work), poetry, criticism, and journalism. His long-running bands the William Parker Quartet and its expanded incarnation Raining On The Moon; In Order To Survive; and the Little Huey Creative Music Orchestra are balanced by short-lived or one-off ensembles that may only appear for a single album or concert. In addition to work under his own name, he’s been a key member of groups led by Cecil Taylor, Peter Brötzmann, Bill Dixon, David S. Ware, Matthew Shipp, and others. Although his work hinges on a deeply individual voice, he is a community builder at heart. He and his wife, Patricia Nicholson, have run the annual Vision Festival in New York for over 20 years, and that single annual event has grown to encompass multiple performance series running all year long, many of them outdoors and free, an invitation to the public to experience high-level out jazz as just one more form of art, as physically as it is aesthetically accessible.

Parker, born in the Bronx in 1952, grew up poor, spending whatever money he could scrape together on jazz records. He was athletic, playing football as a teenager, but eventually determined that he would devote his life to music and writing (he was already keeping a diary and writing poetry before ever picking up a bass), though he also had a deep interest in film.

He studied with Richard Davis via New York City’s Jazzmobile program and received early advice from Charlie Haden, but mostly pursued his own path based on deep and intense listening, and playing in as many contexts as possible. As he says in Cisco Bradley’s Universal Tonality: The Life And Music Of William Parker, published by Duke University Press, “If you spend your life trying to be Charlie Parker, who will be you? We fail musically when we try to be something other than ourselves.” Beginning in the early 1970s, he was forming groups and taking part in performances all over the city, even when his poverty forced him to walk with his bass from the South Bronx to Greenwich Village or the Lower East Side for a gig. Before long, he made important connections. He first performed with Cecil Taylor in 1974, and was the pianist’s regular bassist from 1980 to 1991, during which time he also worked with Brötzmann, Dixon and many others. Over time, his own music and his reputation as a leader grew.

These days, Parker is one of the pillars holding up the New York free music community, and while he’s primarily known as a “free jazz bassist,” he has in recent years revealed himself as an artist utterly without boundaries. This month, he’s putting out a 10-CD box set, Migration Of Silence Into And Out Of The Tone World, on the AUM Fidelity label. Each disc features a different ensemble, and he doesn’t even play on more than half of them. Many of them feature female singers, interpreting lyrics by Parker that encompass everything from memories of his childhood to tributes to important musical figures to analyses of American history, including the Japanese-American internment camps at Manzanar and the US government’s treatment of Native Americans. Another disc is a showcase for Eri Yamamoto, who delivers solo piano versions of 14 Parker compositions.

Some of the music would be difficult to ascribe to Parker, if heard “blind”; the third disc, The Mystery Of Jah, is a collaboration between vocalist Ellen Christi and trumpeter Jalalu-Kalvert Nelson, with a lot of electronic manipulation of the sound and lengthy excerpts from an interview with writer James Baldwin. The seventh disc, Afternoon Poem, is a solo vocal disc performed by Lisa Sokolov, using overdubbing to harmonize with herself with astonishing precision. The eighth disc, The Fastest Train, is instrumental, and features Parker, but he’s not playing bass; instead, he’s utilizing his collection of flutes, and a pocket trumpet, as two Dutch musicians, Klaas Hekman and Coen Aalberts, play flute and small, hand-held percussion instruments. The resulting music is soft-spoken and even ritualistic at times, recalling the work of Don Cherry or the Art Ensemble Of Chicago in its non-hierarchical exploration of sounds from all over the world.

This is not a box to be listened to front to back. Each disc is unique and discrete, and deserves separate consideration as an individual work, giving it enough time to sink in before moving to another. What brings it all together — and what makes it so stunning — is that it’s not an emptying of the archives, as some of his previous boxes have been. All of the music was recorded between November 2018 and February 2020, specifically for this collection. The intention, clearly, is to present 10 different facets of Parker’s music, and in the process reveal the commonalities and universal qualities that run through all of his work.

This sonic universality is mirrored by Parker’s urge toward collaboration, which is one of the major themes of Bradley’s book. Throughout the text, he repeatedly and consistently frames Parker not just as an individual creative spirit, but as part of an artistic community and perhaps even more importantly, part of the wider world. His art is inextricably bound up with his politics, which are not so much left-wing in the traditional binary concept that governs debate in the US as humanist. Parker believes everyone has something to contribute, and that stifling that contribution through political oppression, lack of opportunity, or any other mechanism is a loss for all humanity, because the potential was infinite.

Furthermore, while he has made solo bass recordings, he never dominates the ensembles he’s in, always serving the collective sound. Bradley shows this by analyzing many of the groups Parker has been part of over the years and documenting the ways in which personal friendships fueled artistic partnerships, and vice versa. At times, Parker becomes a supporting player in what’s theoretically his own story — a long section on his time with Cecil Taylor is more of a biography of the pianist than the bassist. But each of his own major projects, including the quartet, Raining On The Moon, Little Huey, and In Order To Survive, is discussed and analyzed in depth; his family history and personal life are documented in detail; and ultimately as full a portrait as possible of William Parker, artist and human being, is painted. Essential reading.

