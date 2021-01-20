Young Dolph – “Large Amounts”

Last year, the dependable Memphis rap star Young Dolph released Rich Slave, an extremely satisfying album that never tried to be anything other than an extremely satisfying Memphis rap album. On Friday, Dolph, in keeping with recent rap trends, will release a deluxe edition of Rich Slave that basically adds a bonus mini-album to an already-existing album. The new version of Rich Slave will include eight new songs, and one of those songs is Dolph’s latest single.

Dolph’s new track “Large Amounts” is exactly what you want from a new Dolph track. It’s heavy, slow-riding street-rap with a whole lot of low-key confidence and a couple of nice lines. (I like this one: “Got a pocket full of Blues Clues/ Bad bitches, I got beaucoups.”) Regular Dolph collaborator Bandplay supplies the beat, which carries echoes of the old Three 6 Mafia sound without going overboard on the lo-fi gothic stuff. Good song! Here’s the video, where Dolph rides a series of beautiful cars around Memphis:

The deluxe edition of Rich Slave is out 1/22 on Paper Route Empire.