Donald Trump Pardoning Rappers Is Some Weird Shit

There is precedent. In 2008, outgoing president George W. Bush granted a presidential pardon to John Forté, a rapper who’d once been part of the Fugees’ inner circle. In 1998, Forté released Poly Sci, a pretty-good debut album. It had a DMX feature and a single with a “99 Luftballons” sample. The album didn’t sell, and Forté lost his contract with Sony. Two years later, Forté was arrested at Newark International Airport with a briefcase that held more than a million dollars’ worth of liquid cocaine. Forté was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the mandatory minimum. He served seven. When Forté was first arrested, I was shocked. When Bush pardoned him, I was even more shocked. None of it seemed to make any sense.

The story came out later. Forté had been a student at Phillips Exeter, the elite prep school. There, he’d become friends with the son of Carly Simon and James Taylor. Simon and Forté eventually became friends, as well, and she appeared on I, John, the 2001 sophomore album that Forté recorded while awaiting trial. During Forté’s imprisonment, Carly Simon lobbied for his pardon. More mysteriously, the ghoulish Utah senator Orrin Hatch also pushed for Forté’s freedom. In a letter to Bush, Hatch wrote that “the best interest of our society would be served, in this case, by allowing John his freedom — a gift which he has vowed to use in the pursuit of helping at-risk youth abstain from drugs and drug activity.” Also: “John Forté is a very special individual with uniquely outstanding talent… And frankly, he’s a genius.” I like to imagine Orrin Hatch hearing John Forté rapping about eating mangoes in Trinidad with attorneys on Wyclef’s “We Trying To Stay Alive” remix and just losing his mind.

After his release, Forté wrote, “Senator Hatch is a superhero of a mentor to me. I am looking forward to putting our creative minds together in the studio, sooner rather than later.” (Hatch is a songwriter; he co-wrote a track called “Heal Our Land” that was played at Bush’s 2005 inauguration.) If John Forté and Orrin Hatch ever recorded any music together, it didn’t come out. But Forté is out there in the world, walking free and making music. He’s on Moor Mother and billy woods’ new album, and he sounds great. (Coincidentally, billy woods is one half of Armand Hammer, a duo named after the Occidental Petroleum Company CEO. Hammer, convicted of making illegal campaign contributions, got a presidential pardon from George W. Bush’s father.) I’m glad Forté is not in prison, even if his freedom was granted by one of the worst presidents in American history.

<a href="https://moormother.bandcamp.com/album/brass">BRASS by Moor Mother & billy woods</a>

The presidential pardon is one of those strange quirks of the American Constitution. The country can imprison vast swaths of its population, but if the person in the White House decides to wipe someone’s record clean, then boom, it’s done. Over the years, a few presidents have shown that kindness to a few musicians. In 1961, John F. Kennedy pardoned Hampton Hawes, a jazz pianist in prison on heroin charges. In 1980, Jimmy Carter did the same thing for Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul And Mary; a decade earlier, Yarrow had done three months in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl. If those presidential pardons seem random and scattershot, it’s because they are. The pardon is a presidential power that lends itself to weird, ugly nonsense.

Last night, with a few hours left in his presidency, Donald J. Trump, another of the worst presidents in American history, granted pardons to two of our most famous rappers. Lil Wayne and Kodak Black had both been convicted on gun charges, and both of them are now free and in the clear. A few days ago, The New York Times reported that a number of Trump’s allies were collecting huge fees from people who were trying to lobby for pardons. Last night, Trump went on a pardon spree, handing out clemency to boosters and cronies and corrupt politicians of all stripes. Wayne and Kodak were part of that.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Wayne’s photo op makes sense now. In late October, a few days before the election, Lil Wayne tweeted a photo of himself with Trump, praising Trump’s efforts in “criminal reform.” That tweet was greeted with widespread derision, but it came less than a year after Wayne had been caught with a loaded gun on a private plane in Miami. He was looking at 10 years in prison. He did what he had to do. I would’ve done the same thing in Wayne’s position. You probably would, too.

Lil Wayne had rich people pushing for his release. So did Kodak Black. (During the lobbying, Kodak also tweeted that he’d donate a million dollars to charity if Trump pardoned him. That tweet has since been deleted.) Kodak and Wayne are both people who could potentially generate a whole lot of income. Kodak, in particular, was in the prime of his career before he went to prison a few years ago. He’s a lucrative investment.