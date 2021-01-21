The Peacers – “Irish Suit”

Lo-fi psych veteran Mike Donovan’s current project the Peacers will return this March with a new album called Blexxed Rec. It’s Donovan’s first LP since 2018’s solo effort How To Get Your Record Played In Shops and the first Peacers joint since 2017’s Introducing The Crimsmen (though last year Drag City also released a demo collection from his former project Sic Alps). The new album announcement is accompanied by the sun-dazed “Irish Suit,” which you can hear below.

<a href="https://peacers.bandcamp.com/album/blexxed-rec">Blexxed Rec by The Peacers</a>

Blexxed Rec is out 3/26 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.