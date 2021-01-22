Stream Sweet Soul’s Stomp-Ass Pop-Punk Debut Album So Far No Further

Stream Sweet Soul’s Stomp-Ass Pop-Punk Debut Album So Far No Further

New Music January 22, 2021 12:18 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the California band Sweet Soul released Noises Drown, a promising EP full of big, chunky, satisfying hooks. Today, they’ve made good on that promise with the release of So Far No Further, their debut album. It’s a hugely endearing collection of bittersweet guitar jams, and it’s already improved my day immensely. Maybe it’ll do the same for you.

Talking to Brooklyn Vegan, Sweet Soul frontman Taylor Soul says that the band is “strongly influenced by the mid to late ’70s New York CBGB scene.” But the sound of So Far No Further reminds me of the muscular pop-punk bands of the ’90s and early ’00s — the ones who combined muscular riffage and gruff vocals with candied jangle-pop melodies. In the band’s sound, I hear bits and pieces of the Alkaline Trio, Jawbreaker, Lifetime, and maybe even Sugar. Also, bassist Kyle Esbin really goes off on this thing.

So Far No Further is a quick, efficient record, and its 10 songs roar by in 23 minutes. The album doesn’t ask a lot of you, but those songs leave an impression. Stream the album below.

So Far No Further is out now on New Morality Zine.

